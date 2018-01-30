KPK govt establishes a system having inbuilt mechanism for complaints’ redressal: CM KPK
PESHAWAR, January 30: KPK govt established a system having inbuilt mechanism for the complaints redressal: Pervez Khattak, problems mitigating and solution that considerably reduced the dependence of people on individuals both government functionaries and politicians.
He was addressing the oath taking ceremony of Dir Press Club at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Senior Minister Inayatullah, MPAs Muhammad Ali, Sahibzada Sanaullah and DG Information Imdadullah also attended the oath taking. He said he framed rules for all departments installing a workable system in the province. The journalists and the people would not wander from post to pillar for getting their rights under the laid down procedure in the light of the guiding principles given to all departments.
Pervez Khattak said that the culture of safarish, favoritism and promoting one person at the cost of other had become history. Reminding the journalists that he along with other ministers and government functionaries needed not to announce and make promises with the journalists and the people. The laid down procedure under the system guaranteed the resolution of their problems and safeguarding their rights. The only thing, the government except from the journalists, was objectivity in their reportage. They should not compromise the essence of professionalism in their field, he added. He said the journalists should side with the workable system for the efficient delivery and strengthen the hands of all those working for the efficiency and durability of the system, he added. He hoped that the journalists would properly portray all sides of the story and leave everything to the people to draw their conclusions.
Chief Minister said that his government worked on the rusty system of the past, fine tuned it into an efficient and workable system creating space for the people to avail the facilities, his government created. He hoped that because of the system, the journalists and other communities would not implore for their due rights. He assured the provision of resources for the ongoing construction work of Press Club Upper Dir and the provision of fix grant as approved by him for all the press clubs throughout the province. He directed the Information Department to prepare PC-I and process the case.-Agencies
KPK govt establishes a system having inbuilt mechanism for complaints’ redressal: CM KPK
PESHAWAR, January 30: KPK govt established a system having inbuilt mechanism for the complaints redressal: Pervez Khattak, problems mitigating and solution that considerably reduced the dependence of people on individuals both government functionaries and politicians.
He was addressing the oath taking ceremony of Dir Press Club at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Senior Minister Inayatullah, MPAs Muhammad Ali, Sahibzada Sanaullah and DG Information Imdadullah also attended the oath taking. He said he framed rules for all departments installing a workable system in the province. The journalists and the people would not wander from post to pillar for getting their rights under the laid down procedure in the light of the guiding principles given to all departments.
Pervez Khattak said that the culture of safarish, favoritism and promoting one person at the cost of other had become history. Reminding the journalists that he along with other ministers and government functionaries needed not to announce and make promises with the journalists and the people. The laid down procedure under the system guaranteed the resolution of their problems and safeguarding their rights. The only thing, the government except from the journalists, was objectivity in their reportage. They should not compromise the essence of professionalism in their field, he added. He said the journalists should side with the workable system for the efficient delivery and strengthen the hands of all those working for the efficiency and durability of the system, he added. He hoped that the journalists would properly portray all sides of the story and leave everything to the people to draw their conclusions.
Chief Minister said that his government worked on the rusty system of the past, fine tuned it into an efficient and workable system creating space for the people to avail the facilities, his government created. He hoped that because of the system, the journalists and other communities would not implore for their due rights. He assured the provision of resources for the ongoing construction work of Press Club Upper Dir and the provision of fix grant as approved by him for all the press clubs throughout the province. He directed the Information Department to prepare PC-I and process the case.-Agencies