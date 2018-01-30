Nawaz terms himself a victim despite having PM & CM posts: Asif Ali Zardari

Related image

TAUNSA SHARIF, January 30: PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari has said that Nawaz Sharif terms himself a victim despite having the prime minister and the chief minister.
Talking to the media on Tuesday, he said that the PPP will form the government in Punjab this time.
“Southern Punjab will be made a province and CPEC project will be completed,” he said. Asif Zardari hoped that the Senate elections will be held on time. “The Punjab government is narrow-minded and funds are not being given to the area due to narrow-mindedness,” he said. He said that they had given funds to all MPs, including Ch Nisar. “India is a secular country and it cannot be secular in the presence of Indian PM Modi,” he said.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Nawaz Sharif issued another notice as SC hears Article 62 disqualification period petitions
Handed over 27 persons with suspected links to TTA, HN to Afghanistan in November: FO
PTI will introduce policies in favour of poor: Imran Khan
Panama JIT’s Irfan Mangi posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi
Nawaz terms himself a victim despite having PM & CM posts: Asif Ali Zardari
KPK govt establishes a system having inbuilt mechanism for complaints’ redressal: CM KPK
Want to resolve all CPEC related disputes: CJP
U19 World Cup: India thrash Pakistan to book final berth
Pakistan-Turkey cooperation rapidly growing in health sector
Afghanistan says Taliban will have to be defeated, after Trump rejects talks
IHC declares petition of anti-judiciary speeches against Nawaz and Maryam admissible
‘Where’s Husain Haqqani’: CJP summons Memogate case file

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved