Nawaz terms himself a victim despite having PM & CM posts: Asif Ali Zardari
TAUNSA SHARIF, January 30: PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari has said that Nawaz Sharif terms himself a victim despite having the prime minister and the chief minister.
Talking to the media on Tuesday, he said that the PPP will form the government in Punjab this time.
“Southern Punjab will be made a province and CPEC project will be completed,” he said. Asif Zardari hoped that the Senate elections will be held on time. “The Punjab government is narrow-minded and funds are not being given to the area due to narrow-mindedness,” he said. He said that they had given funds to all MPs, including Ch Nisar. “India is a secular country and it cannot be secular in the presence of Indian PM Modi,” he said.-Agencies
