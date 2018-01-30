Panama JIT’s Irfan Mangi posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi

Image result for Panama JIT's Irfan Mangi posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, January 30: Irfan Mangi, who was serving as Director-General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan, has been posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi. A notification has been issued on Tuesday in this connection.
Mangi, who replaced Nasir Iqbal, was also part of the joint investigation team ordered by Supreme Court to probe former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s assets in the Panama Papers case.
Iqbal is facing an investigation by the body on the directions of the chairman and was transferred to NAB headquarters, the notification said.\ He was also overseeing corruption references against the Sharif family, which were filed by NAB on the orders of Supreme Court in its Panama case verdict in September last year.
Moreover, DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brigadier (retd) Farooq was also transferred to NAB headquarters while Director NAB Farmanullah has been appointed in his place. Director NAB Irfan Baig has been appointed NAB Balochistan’s DG. -DNA

News In Pictures

Nawaz Sharif issued another notice as SC hears Article 62 disqualification period petitions
Handed over 27 persons with suspected links to TTA, HN to Afghanistan in November: FO
PTI will introduce policies in favour of poor: Imran Khan
Panama JIT’s Irfan Mangi posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi
Nawaz terms himself a victim despite having PM & CM posts: Asif Ali Zardari
KPK govt establishes a system having inbuilt mechanism for complaints’ redressal: CM KPK
Want to resolve all CPEC related disputes: CJP
U19 World Cup: India thrash Pakistan to book final berth
Pakistan-Turkey cooperation rapidly growing in health sector
Afghanistan says Taliban will have to be defeated, after Trump rejects talks
IHC declares petition of anti-judiciary speeches against Nawaz and Maryam admissible
‘Where’s Husain Haqqani’: CJP summons Memogate case file

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved