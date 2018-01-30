PTI will introduce policies in favour of poor: Imran Khan
Says will create conducive environment for investors after coming into power
FAISALABAD, January 30: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party’s agenda is to eradicate poverty from Pakistan. He promised the PTI will introduce policies that will be in favour of the poor.
“I am aware of the difficulties that Industrialists have been facing for years, and I assure you that PTI will bring up the rights of industrialists and employees on every forum,” Imran Khan said while addressing a gathering in Faisalabad.
Khan said he does not own any factory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“If PTI won upcoming general election, we will introduce law barring rulers from doing business,” he said, adding that investors’ confidence will only be restored if corruption is eliminated from the country.
All the investment has been diverted from Pakistan to Dubai, he pointed.
Khan said India’s industries are progressing due to low cost gas and electricity.
Meanwhile, The PTI chief was addressing a textile conference in Faisalabad.
“In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, no politician can do business,” said Imran. The PTI chief if the party gets elected it will make a policy that will ensure that people in rule don’t benefit themselves. Due to corruption, citizens are investing in the industries in Dubai, said the PTI chief. However, official documents revealed on Monday that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration has spent millions of rupees on Imran Khan’s use of the provincial government’s helicopters. Documents obtained by Geo News from the KP administration department show that the PTI chairperson used the KP government’s helicopters free of charge for a total of 74 hours to travel approximately 18,000 kilometres. The provincial government recorded in its books a total expense of Rs 2.1 million at approximately Rs28,865 per hour for Khan’s 40 trips on the two helicopters-an MI-17 and an Ecureuil.-Agencies
