Nawaz Sharif issued another notice as SC hears Article 62 disqualification period petitions
ISLAMABAD, January 30: : The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a hearing regarding the interpretation of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution with a view to ascertaining the period of disqualification of a member of parliament.
A five-judge SC bench consisting of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah took up a set of 13 appeals against the disqualification of lawmakers.
During the hearing, the CJP said that those who appeared in court could become a party to the case but if any of the lawmakers affected by Article 62 failed to show up, then the court will issue a “one-sided” verdict. “A one-sided ruling is also based on merit,” he remarked.
The apex court had issued notices to former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Jahangir khan Tareen to appear in person or through their counsel during the hearing of the appeals involving the interpretation of Article 62(1)(f) – the provision under which both had been disqualified.
Tareen was present in court for the hearing but the PML-N head was not, as he was attending an accountability court hearing on the corruption references against him. The Supreme Court issued a second notice to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after he did not personally appear before the court on Tuesday in a matter related to the determination of time-period of disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. The court then issued another notice
to Nawaz to appear in court today (Wednesday) or be represented through a counsel.
Advocate Babar Awan suggested that the court issue a public notice for lawmakers affected by the article to appear in court for the case’s hearings. Another option, he said, was to issue a notice to the attorney general. “The decision on this case will affect the entire nation,” said Awan.
To this, the chief justice replied that the court wants to protect the rights of the people. “We want everyone affected [by the article] to come to court and become part of the case – this is why we issued notices to Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen so that they have no complaints afterwards,” he said.
“Whether they come or not [for the proceedings] is up to them,” Justice Nisar added.
The SC made a public announcement in this regard, inviting lawmakers disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) to become a party to the case by appearing in court for the hearing.
Contemplating over the article’s interpretation and implementation, the CJP asked whether sadiq (truthful) and ameen (righteous) should be considered as one trait or two separate ones. Justice Ata questioned whether the article should be applied to lawmakers representing non-Muslim minorities.
“A parliamentarian from a [non-Muslim] minority should also possess good character,” Awan insisted.
Justice Nisar said that a lawmaker could be disqualified for two reasons: for violating a law or for violating the Constitution. Awan argued that a parliamentarian’s membership could also be nullified for a lack of character.
Responding to Awan’s argument, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed said that the right to determine whether a candidate for an assembly seat rested with the returning officers (RO). However, both Awan and the bench agreed that the Constitution did not provide any criteria to determine whether a candidate’s character makes them eligible to contest for an assembly seat.
The Constitution also did not specify whether a lawmaker could be disqualified for holding views that oppose the ideology of Pakistan, the court noted, though Awan insisted that they should be disqualified.
Justice Ijazul Ahsan, however, pointed out that the 18th Amendment included the terms of a parliamentarian’s disqualification.
Awan urged the court to also take the recent Hudaibiya reference verdict by the SC into consideration because it “negated the law”. The SC recently ruled against an appeal to reopen the Hudaibiya Mills reference, noting that it was long past its expiry date and was being dragged in different courts to pressurise the Sharif family.
Debating the period of disqualification, Awan said that that the bar council does not renew the license of a judge who is expelled for misconduct.
“Be clear about what you are implying,” the CJP told him. “Should a Parliamentarian be disqualified for life or for one term?”
He then wondered whether it was legally allowed to interpret the Constitution according to one’s own understanding.
Discussing the applicability of Article 62 of the Constitution, Awan lamented that the parliament had never thought of amending the article. Justice Nisar suggested that the assembly might not have thought of it because the members agreed upon the article.
The bench then told Awan that the court was only debating the time-period of a lawmaker’s disqualification.
The Chief Justice remarked that he did not want to deprive anyone from the chance of presenting themselves. “For this reason, two names came to mind, Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen,” the CJP said. He noted that Tareen was present while Nawaz was not.
The CJP further observed that the parliament is bound to obey the Constitution.
The chief justice said that we have said on a number of occasions that the parliament is supreme but parliament is bound to obey the Constitution at all costs.-Sabah
