YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE…. HONOURABLE CHIEF JUSTICE ! Talal Ch. has urged Mian to march on the Supreme Court of Pakistan and to throw out all idols housed in it, like the Holy Prophet had done (Naooz Billah).
Sycophancy can sometimes lead you into huge trouble. Maryam Nawaz’s Minister of State for Interior Affairs was so carried away by his desire to please his boss and her father that he decided to go a huge step farther than comparing the disqualified ex-Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif with such a great (yet lesser) mortal as Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. This, the propagandists of the PML(N) have been doing with unashamed fervour. One wonders how the soul of the great Quaid would be reacting to this huge insult to the Father of the Nation. How far below mediocrity Maryam’s beloved Dad is, can only be ascertained through an IQ test. Comparing this man (whose only recognized qualities are plunder, deceit, power-hunger, and greed for more and more money) with the man who was arguably one of the five greatest world figures of the 20th Century— is as despicable as to compare Maryam Safdar with Benazir Bhutto.
Talal Chaudhry in his speech in Jaranwala public meeting crossed all limits and went (Naooz Billah) as far as to compare the convicted ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan with the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
One shudders at the thought of it. It is blasphemy of the worst kind.
His exact words addressed to Mian Nawaz Sharif were: “You know Mian Sahib, Kaaba too had housed idols but those were thrown out— You have to follow suit and throw out these idols from the Judiciary”.
This is a preposterous reference to the Conquest of Mecca at the hands of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)— his march straight to the House of Allah— and his well-known act of throwing out all idols from Kaaba Sharif.
Talal Chaudhry through this blasphemous reference was urging Mian Sahib to march towards the House of the Judges and to throw them out forever.
One wonders how this stupid-looking Chaudhry mustered such courage as to make such a reference that could (and can) earn him a trial on the charger of Blasphemy alongwith charges of the contempt of court (Even though our judges have grown increasingly permissive in the area of taking notice of insults to their goodselves and to the Judiciary).
Talal Ch. has urged Mian to march on the Supreme Court of Pakistan and to throw out all idols housed in it, like the Holy Prophet had done (Naooz Billah).
