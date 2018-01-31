Pakistan, China to enhance cooperation on cultural and literary fronts

Image result for Pakistan, China to enhance cooperation on cultural and literary fronts

ISLAMABAD, January 31: Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday said Pakistan and China are enjoying strong relations based on mutual respect and friendship which can be termed as an example in the world.
“This long standing friendship can be further strengthened through enhancing cooperation on cultural and literary fronts”, Irfan Siddiqui said while speaking to the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Yao Jing who was called on at his office.
Welcoming the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador on his arrival to Pakistan, Irfan Siddiqui hoped he will play an instrumental role in strengthening Pak-China relations and enhance cooperation in the fields of arts, culture and literature.
Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui briefed the ambassador of the working of different departments under his division.
He informed that Urdu Dictionary Board has been working on compilation of a quality Urdu-Chinese Dictionary which will also be available online.
Irfan Siddiqui presented a set of books to the ambassador carrying Chinese stories published by National Book Foundation (NBF).
He said his division is also working on a project of translation of Chinese Literature into Urdu language which will help people of both the countries understand each other’s culture.
Irfan Siddiqui said the work on establishing a state-of-the-art museum at federal capital is on cards and technical support from China in this regard will be highly appreciable. – PR

