There are holidays galore in our annual calendar. We,as a nation,seem to fancy holidays. Our government too announces holiday at the drop of hat on the occasion like whenever we win a cricket or hockey tournament without realising how much a day off costs our national economy. This is in addition to two holidays which we celebrate every week on Saturday and Sunday. If we count only these two weekly offs the total annual figure of holidays come to 96. Add to it holidays every year on the occasion of two eids,Pakistan Day,on Quaid’s birthday,Kashmir Day,Moharrum,Eid Milad un Nabi,etc etc and the figure crosses a century.
In the not-too-distant past, an half- hearted attempt was made by the government to cut back on the list of national holidays. Surely,with a little application of mind many more holidays could have been canceled easily. We observe or celebrate many holidays in order to pay homage to some personalities for their outstanding services to the nation and country. Our homage could be more meaningful and productive if we,instead of doing nothing and whiling away our time on their birthdays or death anniversaries work overtime on those days with the resolve to make the country stronger. A change of mindset is needed for the purpose.
POSTSCRIPT :Kate Middleton,the wife British Crown Prince Williams, was shown in a TV footage the other day sitting in the driving seat of a jeep with a single policeman in civvies sitting beside her. The car had apparently stopped on a traffic signal along with many other vehicles.
She was on her way to the school where her son school was studying for bringing him back after school hours. There were no extra traffic police sergeants on the route on which she was driving nor the London police had stopped general traffic to enable her a smooth passage towards her destination , and mind it,she was going to fetch her son,the future monarch of Britain. Now compare this scenario with our country where the rulers behave like kings unlike British kings and queens who live like ordinary people.
Holidays galore
