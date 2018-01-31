JI Jirga calls for execution of Rao Anwaar for killing of around 400 persons in Karachi
KARACHI, January 31: A grand Jirga organized by the Jamaat-e-Islami in Karachi on Wednesday called for the execution of former SSP Malir Senator Rao Anwar for extrajudicial killing of around 400 young men in Karachi.
Ameer, JIP, Senator Sirajul Haq, while addressing the Jirga, declared that the JI would continue its struggle for justice to the families of Naqeebullah, Maqsood, Ammar and all others killed by the police in fake encounters.
Sirajul Haq demanded judicial enquiry into all such killings and also for exposing the patrons of Rao Anwar. He said the JI would endorse whatever decision the families of these took in this regard. The members of family members of Naqeebullah besides tribal elders also spoke on the occasion.
The JI chief said that the unlawful murder of Naqeebullah would not go waste nor the voice against this cruelty could hushed up. He said that if the government was not answerable for these murders, who was responsible.
The JI chief asked the President, the Prime Minister and the Sindh Chief Minister why the lives of the poor were not secure. He said that if such events continued and if the people did not get justice, a revolution was bound to follow. -Sabah
