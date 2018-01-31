Panama JIT’s head Wajid Zia directed to appear on Feb 8 in Ishaq Dar corruption case

ISLAMABAD, January 31: : The accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir hearing the assets reference case against former finance minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar continued its proceedings on Wednesday.
A reference against Ishaq Dar was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.
As the hearing went under way, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Joint Registrar Sidra Mansur submitted in court documents related to two of Dar’s companies.
Moreover, SECP Deputy Registrar Salman Saeed also submitted details of Dar’s companies.
Earlier, Saeed had requested Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir for some time to present the records, saying the documents were on their way from Karachi. The court then briefly adjourned the hearing.
Later, NAB requested for more time as Saeed’s records were delayed, to which the judge responded that the prosecution better hurry up as owing to the electricity load-shedding, the court computer is running on a UPS and the battery may die soon.
Former head of the Panama case Joint Investigation Team, Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, did not appear in court today despite being directed to by the NAB. He was summoned by the NAB as a prosecution witness.
During Wednesday’s hearing, the NAB pleaded the judge to issue a formal summons to Wajid Zia, to which the judge responded that he is the prosecution witness and should thus appear in court.
The judge observed that he will issue a summons if Wajid Zia fails to appear at the next hearing. The case was then adjourned until February 8.-Sabah

Panama JIT's head Wajid Zia directed to appear on Feb 8 in Ishaq Dar corruption case
