Judiciary increased peoples’ confidence, I respect it: Imran

  • Blames federal govt for hindering KPK developmental projects

Image result for Judiciary increased peoples’ confidence, I respect it: Imran

ISLAMABAD, January 31: PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that the judiciary increased people’s confidence and he respects it.
In an interview with 92 News on Wednesday, he said that Nawaz Sharif is destroying the Supreme Court to evade punishment.
“The KPK police remained on the front in the war against terrorism. Jawans embraced martyrdom. The CJP remarks were distorted in this regard,” he said.
The PTI chairman said that the Kasur incidents were organized and for this reason, the incidents in KPK cannot be termed a test case. He said that Rao Anwaar had escaped after 440 encounters. “We are arresting culprits and they are arresting policemen,” he maintained. Imran Khan claimed that a good job is done when the police are made professional. “The PPP and the PML-N make the people corrupt,” he said. He said that he had fought a war over Panama and rigging. “Cases were registered against me when I sought an answer to Panama,” he said. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has blamed federal government for hindering the developmental projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPL). He said that when the entire world is not using coal for power because of its environmental hazards, the federal government has set up a coal power production unit at Sahiwal. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing cheap electricity and it has generated 78MWs and projects of 4000MWs are underway. Neither federal government is buying electricity from KP nor it is adding it in national grid”, said Chairman PTI while addressing the signing ceremony of MoUs between KP government and Russian company at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House on Wednesday. -Agencies/Sabah

News In Pictures

Cheaters should be banned for lifetime: CJP
Petrol price increases by Rs 2.98, diesel rate up by Rs5.92 from today
Only Parliament has authority to amend lifetime disqualification law: Aitzaz Ahsan
Judiciary increased peoples’ confidence, I respect it: Imran
KPK police is independent, shouldn’t be pressurised: CM KPK
Panama JIT’s head Wajid Zia directed to appear on Feb 8 in Ishaq Dar corruption case
JI Jirga calls for execution of Rao Anwaar for killing of around 400 persons in Karachi
Pakistan, China to enhance cooperation on cultural and literary fronts
Khalid Latif’s plea against five-year ban rejected
Israeli soldiers ready to operate deep inside Lebanon
Nawaz Sharif issued another notice as SC hears Article 62 disqualification period petitions
Handed over 27 persons with suspected links to TTA, HN to Afghanistan in November: FO

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved