Judiciary increased peoples’ confidence, I respect it: Imran
Blames federal govt for hindering KPK developmental projects
ISLAMABAD, January 31: PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that the judiciary increased people’s confidence and he respects it.
In an interview with 92 News on Wednesday, he said that Nawaz Sharif is destroying the Supreme Court to evade punishment.
“The KPK police remained on the front in the war against terrorism. Jawans embraced martyrdom. The CJP remarks were distorted in this regard,” he said.
The PTI chairman said that the Kasur incidents were organized and for this reason, the incidents in KPK cannot be termed a test case. He said that Rao Anwaar had escaped after 440 encounters. “We are arresting culprits and they are arresting policemen,” he maintained. Imran Khan claimed that a good job is done when the police are made professional. “The PPP and the PML-N make the people corrupt,” he said. He said that he had fought a war over Panama and rigging. “Cases were registered against me when I sought an answer to Panama,” he said. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has blamed federal government for hindering the developmental projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPL). He said that when the entire world is not using coal for power because of its environmental hazards, the federal government has set up a coal power production unit at Sahiwal. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing cheap electricity and it has generated 78MWs and projects of 4000MWs are underway. Neither federal government is buying electricity from KP nor it is adding it in national grid”, said Chairman PTI while addressing the signing ceremony of MoUs between KP government and Russian company at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House on Wednesday. -Agencies/Sabah
