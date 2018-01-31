Only Parliament has authority to amend lifetime disqualification law: Aitzaz Ahsan
ISLAMABAD, January 31: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Aitzaz Ahsan has said that only the parliament has the authority to amend a lifetime qualification verdict from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
Talking to the media in Islamabad on Wednesday, Senator Chaudhry Aitizaz Ahsan was of the opinion that only the parliament could make changes to Supreme Court verdict of lifetime qualification.
“The ruling of a fourteen member top court bench in the Asfandyar Wali case can serve as a legal reference in this regard,” noted Aitizaz Ahsan.
According to the senator, the Supreme Court advised the parliament to reduce the amount of time a person is liable to serve in lifetime disqualification from 21 years to 10 years in the Asfandyar Wali case.
“The parliament acted on the suggestion and reduced the number of years to ten. The court can advise the parliament again if it feels the need to,” he added.
The PPP leader also addressed the current political turmoil within the ruling PML-N, saying that the Maryam group of the party wanted to pressurize the judiciary for a ruling in Sharif’s favour.
“Their hopes have gone up since the verdict in the Hudaibiya and Orange Line Train cases. Following the former premier, even his little protegees have started attacking the judges,” he said. – Sabah
