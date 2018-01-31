Petrol price increases by Rs 2.98, diesel rate up by Rs5.92 from today

Related image

ISLAMABAD, January 31The government on Wednesday increased the prices of petrol by Rs2.98 and High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs5.92 for the month of February, 2018. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had proposed double digit increase in the rates of HSD by Rs10.25 per litre, SKO Rs12.74 per litre and LDO Rs11.72 per litre on the basis of increase in prices of petroleum products in the international market.
The government, however, decided to reduce the impact on the consumers through adjustment in the applicable levies.
The price of High Speed Diesel has been increased by Rs5.92, from Rs89.91 per liter to Rs95.83.The product is widely used in transport and agriculture sector and therefore, increase in its price would lead to hike in inflationary rates.
Petrol was increased by Rs2.98 per litre from existing Rs81.53 to Rs84.51 per litre. The supply of indigenous gas has been suspended to CNG retail outlets in Punjab and therefore, the demand of petrol had been increased for use in vehicles.
The price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs5.94 per litre from Rs64.32 to Rs70.26 per litre. The kerosene is being mixed in high speed diesel and therefore, the product had been facing shortage in local market. – Agencies

News In Pictures

Cheaters should be banned for lifetime: CJP
Petrol price increases by Rs 2.98, diesel rate up by Rs5.92 from today
Only Parliament has authority to amend lifetime disqualification law: Aitzaz Ahsan
Judiciary increased peoples’ confidence, I respect it: Imran
KPK police is independent, shouldn’t be pressurised: CM KPK
Panama JIT’s head Wajid Zia directed to appear on Feb 8 in Ishaq Dar corruption case
JI Jirga calls for execution of Rao Anwaar for killing of around 400 persons in Karachi
Pakistan, China to enhance cooperation on cultural and literary fronts
Khalid Latif’s plea against five-year ban rejected
Israeli soldiers ready to operate deep inside Lebanon
Nawaz Sharif issued another notice as SC hears Article 62 disqualification period petitions
Handed over 27 persons with suspected links to TTA, HN to Afghanistan in November: FO

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved