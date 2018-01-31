Cheaters should be banned for lifetime: CJP

Nawaz’s lawyer granted time for preparation in
Article 62(1)(F) interpretation case
Justice Umar Ata Bandial says there should be standards for the election of the leaders of the nation
ISLAMABAD, January 31: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday allowed a lawyer representing former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif three days time to prepare his arguments for a case concerning the interpretation of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution – the same article under which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified last year. Meanwhile Chief justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in his remarks said that the meaning of dishonesty is cheating and fraud and there should be life time ban on cheaters because this person has to become minister or prime minister one day.
constitutional article – is being heard by a five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.
Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, the lawyer representing Sharif, told the bench during Wednesday’s hearing that he was asked to appear in court only yesterday evening. He asked for three days to prepare his arguments. Accepting his request, the court gave the lawyer until next week.
Appearing before the court, human rights lawyer, activist and former president Supreme Court Bar Association Asma Jahangir said, “There are some people who are affected by article 62(1)(f); ordinary people who want to be part of this case as well.” In response, the chief justice told her, “They can jointly appoint a lawyer to represent them.”
During the hearing, the chief justice wondered whether a person disqualified by the court can contest by-polls, given that the elections are held within three months of the disqualification.
“Disqualification lasts for five years,” Tariq Mahmood, the counsel representing Samina Khawar Hayat, who was disqualified in a fake degree case in 2013, told the bench. Mahmood also recalled that the court had disqualified Pervez Musharraf for life in 2013. – Sabah
