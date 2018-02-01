NIHAL HASHMI IS A SMALL COG IN A HUGE MACHINE THAT CHURNS OUT EVIL DAY AND NIGHT

Let the Nation offer prayers of gratitude to Allah for having guided our Judges in the right direction. There were apprehensions that our Judges would extend their ‘tolerant’ and ‘permissive’ behaviour to their judgment on the Nihal Hashmi case. These apprehensions have been proved wrong. The SC bench has taken a stern view of the no-holds-barred tirade of Nihal Hashmi against all those who had dared to interrogate the sons of Mian Nawaz Sharif , Nihal Hashmi in a highly charged tone of voice, and in a mood of uncontrolled rage had threatened to make life miserable for the JIT members, the judges and off course their children. What made these outrageous tirades more appalling was that a special video had been prepared for circulation, so as to send the desired message to the JIT and the Judiciary, to inculcate fear in them.
On the face of it it was suicidal act— carried out in the hope that an unconditional apology would be all that would be required to earn a reprieve or pardon.
I personally believe that Nihal Hashmi’s act was not his own. He was acting under directions to serve the cause of the person or persons he wanted to please.
This case, therefore needed a detailed trial so as to bring to task the other culprits too.
Nihal Hashmi is a small cog in a huge machine that churns out EVIL day and night.

