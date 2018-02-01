India 270 for 4 (Kohli 112, Rahane 79) beat South Africa 269 for 8 (Du Plessis 120, Morris 37, Kuldeep 3-34) by six wickets
He wanted to bat first at the toss. He was then rolling on the floor not laughing when his knee jammed into the Durban outfield. He might even have peeved that his fast bowlers, so reliable at home, had turned liabilities for a few hours. But put a bat in Virat Kohli’s hands and tell him he has to lead a tough chase and just watch him go.
There is a template, and it appears to work regardless of opposition, and of conditions. Step one, walk out with the desire to intimidate. Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada were nudging 145 kph and above but he stood outside his crease and charged at them. Step two, keep the ball on the ground. Batting second is largely about risk-assessment. And this trick takes the possibility of being caught out of the picture. He’s rarely ever lbw so that’s two modes of dismissals negated. But for all this to work, he has to run like the wind. There is, sometimes, collateral damage – Shikhar Dhawan tonight – but otherwise the people tearing their hair out mostly belong to the opposition. Step three, exploit the slightest weakness, aka South Africa’s fifth bowler. Kohli barely gave Andile Phehlukwayo breathing room, and it was by flaying him through point and then through cover that he raised his 33rd ODI century. Over the past five years, he has made one every five innings. Kohli has made the extraordinary look normal for quite a while in one-day cricket.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said at the end of it all with a perfectly straight face. You would think he was talking about going to a movie, or eating ice-cream. With this innings of 112, Kohli has made centuries in each of the nine countries he has played 50-overs cricket. – Cricinfo
India win by 6 wickets with 27 balls remaining
