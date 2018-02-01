Political turncoats

Sir Winston Churchill had, once left his Conservative party for a while over some differences with the party’s high command and joined the Liberal party. Though he rejoined his party later on he was never forgiven for that act by his party leaders who continued to taunt him for a long time for not showing enough fealty to his mother party. We are, however, living in a country which is not England and where politicians change colours like the proverbial chameleon over the drop of a hat.
The turncoats justify the change of their political loyalties by quoting such proverbs in support of their actions that politics is the name of probabilities and that there is no last word in politics.
Since the 2018 elections are on the anvil the politicians of various hue and stock are busy with the dual objective to first win as many senate seats as possible by forming political alliances for the senate elections due in a month’s time and then stitch up similar alliances for the forthcoming general elections due any time after March 2018.
The meeting of the chief minister of Balochistan who doesn’t belong to the PPP with Zardari along with his entire provincial cabinet was something unusual. What is Zardari up to?Is it true that he has been lobbying intensely for getting her sister elected as the next Senate chairperson?Is there no body in the PPP, outside his family who could fill the bill? Somebody has rightly said our leaders behave like kings and princes under the garb of so- called parliamentary democracy.

News In Pictures

CONTEMPT OF COURT: Nehal Hashmi sentenced to one month in prison
Anti-Judiciary Speeches: CJP summons Talal Chaudhry on February 6
Kh Asif is a security risk: Imran
Money Laundering: CJP takes suo motu notice of foreign bank accounts of Pakistani citizens
Disqualification Case:‘To seek forgiveness, one has to accept dishonesty first’ Chief Justice Pakistan
Memogate Case :SC forms bench for hearing, issues notice to Hussain Haqqani
India hikes defence budget by 7.81 per cent
Hudabiya Paper Mills scam review petition: NAB for formation of larger bench
India win by 6 wickets with 27 balls remaining
Sindh minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, wife found ‘murdered’ at Karachi home
Petrol bomb thrown at Suu Kyi’s lakeside villa: Myanmar govt
Cheaters should be banned for lifetime: CJP

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved