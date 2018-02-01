Sir Winston Churchill had, once left his Conservative party for a while over some differences with the party’s high command and joined the Liberal party. Though he rejoined his party later on he was never forgiven for that act by his party leaders who continued to taunt him for a long time for not showing enough fealty to his mother party. We are, however, living in a country which is not England and where politicians change colours like the proverbial chameleon over the drop of a hat.
The turncoats justify the change of their political loyalties by quoting such proverbs in support of their actions that politics is the name of probabilities and that there is no last word in politics.
Since the 2018 elections are on the anvil the politicians of various hue and stock are busy with the dual objective to first win as many senate seats as possible by forming political alliances for the senate elections due in a month’s time and then stitch up similar alliances for the forthcoming general elections due any time after March 2018.
The meeting of the chief minister of Balochistan who doesn’t belong to the PPP with Zardari along with his entire provincial cabinet was something unusual. What is Zardari up to?Is it true that he has been lobbying intensely for getting her sister elected as the next Senate chairperson?Is there no body in the PPP, outside his family who could fill the bill? Somebody has rightly said our leaders behave like kings and princes under the garb of so- called parliamentary democracy.
Political turncoats
