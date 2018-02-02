THE CALL OF TALAL HAS BEEN HEARD BY THE CJ. IDOLS ARE BEING THROWN OUT
Talal Chaudhry made a Cassandrian prophecy in his vulgar outburst against the High Judiciary of Pakistan.
Cassandra was a Trojan princess who frequently talked of impending doom for Ilium —the capital of Troy. On the 27th of January Talal Chaudhry had urged his disgraced boss Mian Sahib, to throw out idols from the House of Justice, like the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had thrown out false deities from Kaaba Sharif after the conquest of Makkah.
It seems the Supreme Court of Pakistan has decided to fulfill Talal’s wish in an inverse manner.
For those who regard Pakistan a laboratory to experiment the creation of an Islamic Social Welfare State where Allah’s Laws will have ascendance (as per the statement of the Quaid) the news is good.
The priests of the false deities are going to be thrown out from Allah’s Land one by one. The first to go was Nihal Hashmi— who perished without a whimper—after having polluted the country’s atmosphere with arguably the foulest noise raised here. The next in line is Cassandrian Talal himself. More are to follow. The country had begun to stink with filth. Now that clean-up operation has started, one hopes the CJ will not stop short of making this country a proud abode of a proud nation.
THE CALL OF TALAL HAS BEEN HEARD BY THE CJ. IDOLS ARE BEING THROWN OUT
Talal Chaudhry made a Cassandrian prophecy in his vulgar outburst against the High Judiciary of Pakistan.
Cassandra was a Trojan princess who frequently talked of impending doom for Ilium —the capital of Troy. On the 27th of January Talal Chaudhry had urged his disgraced boss Mian Sahib, to throw out idols from the House of Justice, like the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had thrown out false deities from Kaaba Sharif after the conquest of Makkah.
It seems the Supreme Court of Pakistan has decided to fulfill Talal’s wish in an inverse manner.
For those who regard Pakistan a laboratory to experiment the creation of an Islamic Social Welfare State where Allah’s Laws will have ascendance (as per the statement of the Quaid) the news is good.
The priests of the false deities are going to be thrown out from Allah’s Land one by one. The first to go was Nihal Hashmi— who perished without a whimper—after having polluted the country’s atmosphere with arguably the foulest noise raised here. The next in line is Cassandrian Talal himself. More are to follow. The country had begun to stink with filth. Now that clean-up operation has started, one hopes the CJ will not stop short of making this country a proud abode of a proud nation.