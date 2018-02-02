The rape and brutal murder episode in Qasur which hit the headlines recently has touched off a public debate in the country revolving round the question whether or not those involved in that gory incident should be publicly hanged. There is a strong lobby in the country which favours no-holds – barred type of ruthless punishment for them so that correct signal should go to the would-be-criminals, whereas,there are some people who are opposed to public hangings for their own reasons. One thing is clear and that is that parliament would have to amend the constitution for meting out stern punishment for the rapists and murderers in the form of public hangings or flogging them till death or beheading them,whatever the case may be . Given the general bent of mind of the present legislators one wonders whether they would favour any change in the present manner in which the murderers are hanged till death in our jails!
Let us admit that history is replete with instances when harsh punishments did yield positive result and the incidence of crime fell down considerably in those areas where ruthless punishments was given to the accused. When Allaudin Khilji was king of Delhi there were a lot of complaints that the shopkeepers while selling edibles cheated the consumers by not properly weighing them. He prescribed harsh punishment for them with the result that as long as he was king of Delhi no shopkeeper dared to tamper with the weighing scale or indulge in black marketing. The incidence of murder came down considerably when Alitevella was governor Peshawar during the reign of Ranjit Singh. During his stint as DC Bannu Nicholson was also very harsh when it came to dispensation of justice with the result that historians remember his tenure as golden period when it comes to law and order.
No leniency with murderers and rapists
The rape and brutal murder episode in Qasur which hit the headlines recently has touched off a public debate in the country revolving round the question whether or not those involved in that gory incident should be publicly hanged. There is a strong lobby in the country which favours no-holds – barred type of ruthless punishment for them so that correct signal should go to the would-be-criminals, whereas,there are some people who are opposed to public hangings for their own reasons. One thing is clear and that is that parliament would have to amend the constitution for meting out stern punishment for the rapists and murderers in the form of public hangings or flogging them till death or beheading them,whatever the case may be . Given the general bent of mind of the present legislators one wonders whether they would favour any change in the present manner in which the murderers are hanged till death in our jails!
Let us admit that history is replete with instances when harsh punishments did yield positive result and the incidence of crime fell down considerably in those areas where ruthless punishments was given to the accused. When Allaudin Khilji was king of Delhi there were a lot of complaints that the shopkeepers while selling edibles cheated the consumers by not properly weighing them. He prescribed harsh punishment for them with the result that as long as he was king of Delhi no shopkeeper dared to tamper with the weighing scale or indulge in black marketing. The incidence of murder came down considerably when Alitevella was governor Peshawar during the reign of Ranjit Singh. During his stint as DC Bannu Nicholson was also very harsh when it came to dispensation of justice with the result that historians remember his tenure as golden period when it comes to law and order.