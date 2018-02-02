NAB orders probe into alleged misuse of KP govt helicopters by Imran

ISLAMABAD, February 2: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Director General (DG) of the bureau to lodge an inquiry into use of KP government’s helicopter by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in personal capacity.
NAB spokesperson reported that NAB chief has instructed KP province DG to file a report after probing alleged use of two helicopters by PTI chief. Khan is alleged of graft for using government’s resources for personal visits.
NAB quoted a report today stating that Khan used MI-17 helicopter for around 22 hours and ecureuil copter for some 52 hours.
The spokesperson further said that government bore expenses worth of over Rs 2.17 million with respect to Rs 28,000 per hour.
Reportedly, the KP administration cited official use and urgent nature of work in papers to fly Khan from parts of the province including Haripur, Abbottabad, Swat, Nathiagali, Batagram, Peshawar, Mardan among other places.
A minister told a private new channel that Imran Khan must have accompanied KP chief minister (CM) Pervez Khattak on visits. DNA

