COAS and Saudi Crown Prince discuss bilateral military relations in Riyadh
RIYADH, February 2: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.
During the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral military relations as well as a number of issues of common interest and stressed the need for close ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan came under discussion.
Saudi Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense were also present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, General Qamar Javed Bajwa also met Saudi Commander of Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz.
During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of common interest between the two friendly countries.-Agencies
