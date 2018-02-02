COAS and Saudi Crown Prince discuss bilateral military relations in Riyadh

Image result for COAS and Saudi Crown Prince discuss bilateral military relations in Riyadh

RIYADH, February 2: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.
During the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral military relations as well as a number of issues of common interest and stressed the need for close ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan came under discussion.
Saudi Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense were also present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, General Qamar Javed Bajwa also met Saudi Commander of Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz.
During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of common interest between the two friendly countries.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Factions of Army and judiciary sabotage democracy in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif
COAS and Saudi Crown Prince discuss bilateral military relations in Riyadh
Would not allow kick backs and commissions at any layer of governance: Pervez Khattak
NAB orders probe into alleged misuse of KP govt helicopters by Imran
Air Chief witnesses live missile firing of JF-17 Thunder
CJP questions alleged Rs270mln compensation for Ex- PTV Chairman Attaul Haq Qasmi
Stokes named in England’s ODI squad to face New Zealand
IHC issues notice to OGRA, petroleum ministry on fuel price hike
At least 90 migrants feared drowned after boat capsizes off Libya
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Nehal Hashmi sentenced to one month in prison
Anti-Judiciary Speeches: CJP summons Talal Chaudhry on February 6
Kh Asif is a security risk: Imran

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved