Regional peace and prosperity subject to Kashmir dispute resolution: President

Image result for Regional peace and prosperity subject to Kashmir dispute resolution: President

ISLAMABAD, February 4: President Mamnoon Hussain has said the dream of peace and prosperity in the region will remain elusive without resolving the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.
In his message to the nation on Kashmir Solidarity Day, annually observed on February 5, the president called upon the international community to play its due role in seeking an end to the brutalities, violation of human rights and the reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces.
He also sought the world community’s role to force India to fulfill the promises it made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and international community 70 years ago.
He said on the day, Pakistan reiterates its unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Occupied Jummu and Kashmir in their struggle for the realization of the inalienable right to self-determination, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.
“It is a matter of grave concern that Indian occupation forces are resorting to state terrorism, war crimes and intensified human rights violations to suppress the just struggle of the Kashmiri people,” he remarked. -NNI

News In Pictures

KPK people reject disqualification verdict of Apex Court against me: Nawaz Sharif
Will find Rao Anwaar if he is hiding in Islamabad, says Imran Khan
COAS attends funeral prayers of 11 Martyrs of Swat blast in Peshawar
All set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day today
PML-Q, PTI to contest Senate elections together: Pervaiz Elahi
India win by 9 wickets
Regional peace and prosperity subject to Kashmir dispute resolution: President
Afghan President leaves open possibility of talks with some Taliban
Factions of Army and judiciary sabotage democracy in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif
COAS and Saudi Crown Prince discuss bilateral military relations in Riyadh
Would not allow kick backs and commissions at any layer of governance: Pervez Khattak
NAB orders probe into alleged misuse of KP govt helicopters by Imran

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved