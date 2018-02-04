India win by 9 wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav shared eight wickets between them at SuperSport Park, taking their total for the series to 13, as South Africa’s biggest weakness was brutally exposed once again. Against wristspin, their line-up is close to clueless, especially without two of their leading batsmen. In the absence of the injured Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers, the hosts folded for their lowest ODI total at home, and their eighth-lowest overall.
Twenty-three-year-old Aiden Markram’s international leadership debut on his home ground should have been the stuff of dreams, but it quickly turned into a nightmare. South Africa lost their first four wickets for 12 runs in the space of 26 balls and, after a very short period of rebuilding, their next six for 19 runs in 36 balls and were bowled out inside 33 overs. And just like that India cantered to a 2-0 series lead, although not before the players had wandered off for the scheduled interval break with just two runs required for victory.
Virat Kohli chose to put South Africa in because he expected some early movement with two new balls; the hosts were happy to bowl second, anticipating turn in the afternoon. But they did not have to wait that long to see what spinners could do on a surface that will doubtless come under the spotlight again, for failing to play the home team’s advantage.
South Africa had a quiet start as Hashim Amla tried to anchor one end while Quinton de Kock was in the wars at the other. The first ball de Kock faced, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, dribbled onto his stumps off a block but the bails were not dislodged. The second was a bouncer, in the vicinity of his throat, and the third struck him on the left hand.
De Kock got off the mark with a hook shot but continued to play tentatively and it was up to Amla to up the ante. That wasn’t easy against the Indian openers and Amla flirted with danger when he edged one over the top of second slip but seemed to settle with a gorgeous cover drive.
South Africa would have seen out the Powerplay wicket-less and scoring at around four runs to the over but Amla – anticipating a fuller delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and shaping up to flay through the offside – was dismissed off a back-of-a-length ball that nipped back into him and took the edge as it passed through the bat-pad gap. Amla uncharacteristically reviewed, but replays showed he had to go.
De Kock lasted three more overs and never looked comfortable at the crease or with his equipment. He called for bat tape for an issue with the bottom of his bat and it was exactly that spot that got him into trouble when he tried to pull Chahal over midwicket but only found the fielder.
Sensing an opportunity to burrow into South Africa, Kohli brought on Kuldeep in the next over. His first ball was a half-tracker that Markram smacked in the air to deep midwicket where Bhuvneshwar was waiting. His fifth was tossed up, inviting the drive from David Miller, who came forward as the ball dipped in and edged to slip. – Cricinfo
India win by 9 wickets
