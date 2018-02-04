It seems that the entire country has become polluted with one thing or the other. The ruthless traders have not even spared mineral water. The apex court recently ruled that as many as two dozen mineral water companies operating under various brand names in the country have been selling mineral water which is highly polluted and injurious to the health of its consumers. Why didn’t the Authorities declare the names of these companies through newspaper advertisement and electronic media is not understandable?The consumers must know who are these culprits who have been playing with their lives.
There are reports that plastic is being mixed with rice by some rice selling manufactures. In the same manner there are reports that rubber is being mixed with wheat atta also. Obviously, those selling adulterated foodstuff cannot do it on their own, Either some unscrupulous element in the Food Authority, bent upon making a quick buck, is in league with the adulterators of food or they are not performing their duties.
One had heard of adulteration in medicine, spices, tea and milk, to mention a few, but one had never heard that things would deteriorate to the extent that even water and wheat would not be available in the country in pure form. But for the eagle eyes of the electronic media, these facts would never have come to light.
The common man would be well advised not to be misled by the publicity campaign of the various types of foodstuff. The government should also make it compulsory that no food item would, henceforth be publicised unless it is certified by the Food Authority in writing that it is fit for human consumption.
Adulteration everywhere
