PML-Q, PTI to contest Senate elections together: Pervaiz Elahi

ISLAMABAD, February 4: PML-Q and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) announced on Sunday to contest the upcoming Senate elections together.
Speaking to the media after a meeting in Lahore, PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi announced to work together for the elections and form a committee to ensure cooperation for the purpose.
“It has been decided that we will contest the Senate election together,” former Punjab chief minister Elahi announced.
Meanwhile PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain contacted PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari over telephone to discuss Senate elections and other political matters.
Zardari extended an invitation for dinner at Bilawal House to Shujaat and Elahi which they accepted. Elahi, who has served as the deputy prime minister to Raja Pervez Ashraf, said that the PML-Q supported the PPP government in the past and an electoral alliance between the two parties was a possibility. Senate elections are set to take place on March 3, according to schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan. -Agencies

