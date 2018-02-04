All set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day today

ISLAMABAD, February 4: Kashmir Solidarity Day will is being observed across the world today to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.
The day is being observed to give a loud and clear message to the world that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison.
Human Chains at Kohala Bridge, Mangla Bridge and other points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir will be formed.
Rallies, public meetings, functions and seminars will be held in the length and breadth of the country and Azad Kashmir to draw attention of the world community towards the plight of Kashmiris.
State-run Radio Pakistan will air special programmes on 5th February to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination under UN resolutions.
According to schedule, messages of President and Prime Minister will be aired in programme “Subh- e Pakistan” starting at 7:10 a.m.
One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 a.m. to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of Occupied Kashmir.
Meanwhile, clashes erupted in Murran area of Pulwama district today against the launch of a cordon-and-search-operation by Indian troops.
Youth took to streets following a joint raid and house search by army and police in Bonpora area of Murran.
Forces fired bullets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters. As a result a number of youths sustained injuries while some others were detained by the police.
Shutdown was observed in district Shopian on the 11th consecutive day, today, against the recent killing of innocent civilians by the Indian troops.
All shops, business centers public and private offices are closed in the district while transport is off the roads. -NNI

