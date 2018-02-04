COAS attends funeral prayers of 11 Martyrs of Swat blast in Peshawar

RAWALPINDI, February 4: Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) attended Namaz e Janaza of 11 Martyrs of Swat blast offered in Peshawar.
According to ISPR, Governor KP, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Commander Peshawar Corps and other senior civil and military officials were also present.
Later, COAS also visited CMH Peshawar to meet injured of the incident.-Agencies

