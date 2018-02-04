Will find Rao Anwaar if he is hiding in Islamabad, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, February 4: I was tagged as ‘Taliban Khan’ over my staunch opposition to land troopers in Waziristan, stated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan while addressing sit-in of tribal people here in Islamabad on Sunday.
The sit-in is seeking justice for late Naqeebullah Mehsud who was killed extra-judicially by then SSP Malir Rao Anwar in Karachi.
Khan reiterated his demand to merge Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at earliest. He said there has been no uplift project initiated in FATA for many years.
“Nation can’t apprehend agonies of tribal people. We (read Pakistan) must not had participated in the American war”, asserted Khan.
“If Rao Anwar is hiding in Islamabad, we will find him through collaboration”, stated Khan
Khan claimed myriad number of Naqeeb-like youths were killed in Karachi and termed drone attacks a violation of basic human rights. He apprised FATA tribes that whole nation stands behind them.-Agencies

