KPK people reject disqualification verdict of Apex Court against me: Nawaz Sharif
Lion will roar in KPK as well in General Elections 2018: Maryam Nawaz
PESHAWAR , February 4: Former premier and chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif has said on Sunday in an address delivered to a rally that the people have said today that they reject disqualification verdict of the apex court concerning him.
Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz addressed the rally in Peshawar, capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province where opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has the government body.
In his speech to the party supporters, Nawaz Sharif claimed that he was working day and night for progress of Pakistan at the time when the top court disqualified him in corruption probe. He said that the people of Peshawar have written history today by showing their love.
While criticising PTI, Nawaz Sharif said that he cannot see the billion trees promised and claimed to have been planted by the provincial government. The disqualified premier said that a lawmaker who is the master of mudslinging and lying to the people is the leader of Peshawar.
PML-N president further said that he cannot see the new Pakistan either, promised by the government of PTI at the time of General Elections 2013. Nawaz claimed that he fulfills the promises he makes to the people of the country unlike his political opponents.
He alleged that a group of few people damaged the sanctity of the mandate which the public had given to PML-N. Nawaz reiterated that he was disqualified by the apex court for not taking due salaries from his son as an official of his company.
While talking about fight against terrorism and the latest terror attack on military unit s sports area in Sharifabad of Swat, Nawaz said that the soldiers who lay their lives down in war on extremism are heroes of the nation.
Nawaz asserted that Imran Khan’s policies did not lead to generation of a Mega Watt (MW) of electricity contrary to claims of the party. He criticised the party by saying that the provincial government is erecting a metro bus project in Peshawar as the elections are nearing but what was done for the people in the past four years
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz claimed on Sunday in a public address that ‘the lion would roar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province’ in General Elections 2018 among the country.
Maryam Nawaz addressed a rally of PML-N supporters in Peshawar and during her speech she said that the people of KP province are brave and there leader should be a brave one as well. Can a lawmaker spending five years atop a protest-stage be leader of the province, she rhetorically asked.
Daughter of PML-N president said that the people of Peshawar have given their verdict as well today in favour of Nawaz Sharif. The people have spoken up today who is ‘Saadiq’ ‘and Ameen’.
She alleged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan of having scaled the mountains when the people of Peshawar were suffering of a dengue outbreak.
Had Khan worked for the betterment of people, the rally of PML-N in Peshawar today would have witnessed empty chairs like opposition’s rally on Mall Road of Punjab’s Lahore, Maryam said.
She claimed that the people of KP province admit themselves in Punjab’s hospitals for their treatment. She accused Imran Khan of inefficiency asserting that KH Police is not inefficient, he is. She rhetorically asked where were the 350 dams that Khan had promised the people to build in KP province. – Agencies
