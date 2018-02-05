People of IOK never have nor will accept Indian occupation: President Mamnoon
ISLAMABAD, February 5: The main ceremony of the Kashmir Solidarity Day was held in Islamabad was held at Aiwan-e-Sadar Monday.
Addressing the ceremony, President Mamnoon Hussain said this day, people from Azad Kashmir, Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan unanimously reaffirm that Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris and its future is to be decided by the people of Kashmir.
He said this day we reiterate that we are for Kashmiris and Kashmiris are for us. The President said people of Indian Occupied Kashmir never have nor will accept and recognize Indian occupation.
The President reiterated that the People and the Government of Pakistan will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Occupied Kashmir until the achievement of their objective.
Mamnoon Hussain said that this is the era of the freedom of humanity which also ensures its protection. Established international norms and the United Nations Charter also endorse it. Attempts are being made to deprive Kashmiris of their motherland by changing its demography.
The President said that Pakistan and other responsible states are drawing the attention of the International Community towards this tyranny but the world has failed to end these Indian brutalities and turning a blind eye towards the atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.
He said India has been using nefarious means to malign the freedom movement of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. He urged the entire world community to use their influence for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris in order to ensure sustainable and lasting peace in this region as the situation in held Kashmir has already endangered peace in South-Asia.
He demand that all political prisoners in Occupied Kashmir should be released, right to freedom of expression should be restored, used of fire-arms against innocent civilians and their persecution should be stopped. India should withdraw its draconian laws, leadership of held Kashmir should be permitted to travel abroad, International Human Rights observers should be allowed to work in Occupied Kashmir.
He also call upon the United Nations to fulfill its promises to the people of held kashmir because the solution of this longstanding issue is only possible through a free and fair plebiscite in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations.
In his keynote address on the occasion, President AJK Masood Khan has said that Pakistan’s successful diplomacy has kept the issue of Kashmir alive despite India’s propaganda. -NNI
