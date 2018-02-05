Salman Butt signs for Mohammedan Sporting Club

Pakistan’s former skipper Salman Butt has been given a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PCB to play in the Dhaka Premier League, Bangladesh’s domestic List-A tournament, after the board cleared him of the controversy surrounding the privately organised Ajman All Stars tournament.
Following the PCB’s go ahead, Butt signed up with Mohammedan Sporting Club for the entire season, the first phase of which runs from February 5 to March 20, ESPNcricinfo reported.
“It’s good to be here after a long time,” Butt told ESPNcricinfo. “Bangladesh over the years has become a high quality cricket-playing country. They have lifted their game and proven that again and again, and this all comes with a competitive domestic structure.
“Mohammedan is a club with a lot of history behind it, with a lot of Pakistani greats having played for them in past, and I hope be able to contribute well for them. Shakib [Al Hasan] will be leading the team and I believe it would make a difference in the season.”
Mohammedan club official Wasim Khan felt an in-form batsman coming in to the team would help their side. “He is in good form, so we are hoping he will be useful for us,” Wasim said. “Salman is available for the whole tournament. We are looking forward to seeing him start.”
Following the emergence of questions around the unsanctioned T20 league in the UAE, the ICC had asked the PCB whether any of its players had breached its code of conduct by participating in that tournament. The private tournament was not approved by either the ICC or Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).
Initial investigations did not show any evidence of wrongdoing from Butt or any other international player, following which he was cleared. Butt then sought the NOC to play in Bangladesh, following his non-selection for Lahore in the ongoing National One-Day Cup in Pakistan.
