Time was when the institution of SHO was very effective. There was no political interference in his appointment. He was a civil servant in police uniform in the true sense of the word,through and through,who used to treat the people living in his area of jurisdiction equally without any discrimination or difference. He used to keep himself abreast of every development in his bailiwick through a set of informers which he had kept for the purpose who used to inform to him everything happening under the sun on daily basis. He knew every person,good or bad, living in his area of jurisdiction like the back of his hand. His ability lay in the fact that he had the knack of nipping in the bud many a possible law and order situation due to his timely action.
Over the years this institution has been politicised to a great extent and that is the precise reason why it has lost its vigour and effectiveness . The elected representative of the area he is posted in,whether he is MPA,MNA or Senator has a big say in his posting now. One can well imagine how much impartial and neutral can an SHO remain in his official and public dealings if he is beholden to any political bigwig of his area in his posting!Small wonder he is no longer trusted by the residents of the area he is supposed to serve who now look upon him as a lackey of the ruling party. The hallmark of an SHO in the good old days was his impartiality . He used to be a non- political animal answerable only to the law of the land and not to the sitting government which was transitory in nature. Civil servants are supposed to be slaves of the state and not personal servants of sitting governments. That is what the founder of the Nation had chalked out their precise role. It is a tragedy that they no longer play that role.
Make SHO effective
