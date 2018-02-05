Shoes, bottles hurled at PPP leaders in Islamabad protest
ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) faced wrath of the protesters, who have been demanding justice for Naqeebullah Mehsud, outside Islamabad press club on Monday.
According to our correspondent, the angry protesters hurled shoes and empty bottles when a PPP leader praised Asif Ali Zardari.
Reports said PPP leader Amir Paracha was addressing the protesters when the shoes and bottles were hurled to stage. The situation forced him to quickly leave the stage.
Suspended SSP Rao Anwaar, who is wanted to police for extrajudicial killing of a youth, Naqeebullah Mehsud, in Karachi, is considered very close to Zardari.-Agencies
