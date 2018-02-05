Shoes, bottles hurled at PPP leaders in Islamabad protest

Image result for Shoes, bottles hurled at PPP leaders in Islamabad protest

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) faced wrath of the protesters, who have been demanding justice for Naqeebullah Mehsud, outside Islamabad press club on Monday.
According to our correspondent, the angry protesters hurled shoes and empty bottles when a PPP leader praised Asif Ali Zardari.
Reports said PPP leader Amir Paracha was addressing the protesters when the shoes and bottles were hurled to stage. The situation forced him to quickly leave the stage.
Suspended SSP Rao Anwaar, who is wanted to police for extrajudicial killing of a youth, Naqeebullah Mehsud, in Karachi, is considered very close to Zardari.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Oppression of Indian forces can’t suppress struggle of brave Kashmiris: Army Chief
Nawaz Sharif thinks PM is above the law: Imran Khan
I am disqualified in Pakistan, but can become PM in AJK: Nawaz Sharif
India plans to attack CPEC installations: Interior Ministry
Reopening of Memogate case a political stunt: Husain Haqqani
PTI approves names of 7 candidates for Senate elections
Nawaz following chaos theory of Hitler: Zardari
Not satisfied with explanation by Shehbaz and Rana Sanaullah: Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi
Shoes, bottles hurled at PPP leaders in Islamabad protest
Salman Butt signs for Mohammedan Sporting Club
People of IOK never have nor will accept Indian occupation: President Mamnoon
KPK people reject disqualification verdict of Apex Court against me: Nawaz Sharif

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved