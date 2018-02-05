Not satisfied with explanation by Shehbaz and Rana Sanaullah: Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi
JHANG, February 5: Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi has said that he is not satisfied with the explanation by Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah.
Talking to the media on Monday, he said that they are not present in the committee which is being talked about.
He said that he stood by the word of not giving the vote to the PML-N. “My son is not a Senate candidate on a PML-N ticket.”
The Pir of Sial said that Rana Sanaullah was sitting in the committee meeting as if he was presiding over it.
He said that some people are saying their movement has been divided into two groups, but there is nothing like this.-Agencies
