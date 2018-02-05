Not satisfied with explanation by Shehbaz and Rana Sanaullah: Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi

Image result for Not satisfied with explanation by Shehbaz and Rana Sanaullah: Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi

JHANG, February 5: Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi has said that he is not satisfied with the explanation by Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah.
Talking to the media on Monday, he said that they are not present in the committee which is being talked about.
He said that he stood by the word of not giving the vote to the PML-N. “My son is not a Senate candidate on a PML-N ticket.”
The Pir of Sial said that Rana Sanaullah was sitting in the committee meeting as if he was presiding over it.
He said that some people are saying their movement has been divided into two groups, but there is nothing like this.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Oppression of Indian forces can’t suppress struggle of brave Kashmiris: Army Chief
Nawaz Sharif thinks PM is above the law: Imran Khan
I am disqualified in Pakistan, but can become PM in AJK: Nawaz Sharif
India plans to attack CPEC installations: Interior Ministry
Reopening of Memogate case a political stunt: Husain Haqqani
PTI approves names of 7 candidates for Senate elections
Nawaz following chaos theory of Hitler: Zardari
Not satisfied with explanation by Shehbaz and Rana Sanaullah: Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi
Shoes, bottles hurled at PPP leaders in Islamabad protest
Salman Butt signs for Mohammedan Sporting Club
People of IOK never have nor will accept Indian occupation: President Mamnoon
KPK people reject disqualification verdict of Apex Court against me: Nawaz Sharif

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved