LAHORE, February 5: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said on Monday that disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif follows chaos theory, once following by Hitler, to get hold of resources and murder people’s rights.
Zardari addressed a power-packed rally at Lahore’s Mochi Gate and in his speech he said that Nawaz Sharif stole Kashmiris’ mandate in collusion with an influential who whose name would be disclosed at the right time.
PPP co-chairman alleged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif of ‘stealing from the people of Pakistan’. He said that he prays that people get rid of Nawaz Sharif and PML-N.
PPP has had a law passed in the parliament that would curb rigging unlike what turned out to be the case in General Elections 2013, Zardari said.
While talking about Occupied Kashmir on Kashmir Solidarity Day today, PPP co-chairman said that late Benazir had taken up the dispute with Rajeev Gandhi of India who told her that let me secure victory in the elections and we will talk about it. However, he was assassinated ahead of Indian elections, Zardari added.
He claimed that former army chief and president Pervez Musharraf had agreed for a pact concerning the held valley but army generals did not agree with him.
Zardari asserted that a copy of Musharraf’s pact lies with him. PPP leader announced during his speech that his daughter Asifa Bhutto Zardari would be contesting for Member of National Assembly (MNA) seat in upcoming General Elections 2018.
Zardari thanked the Punjab officials of the political party led by former minister Qamar Zaman Kaira for organising a powerful rally on a short notice. -NNI
Nawaz following chaos theory of Hitler: Zardari
