PTI approves names of 7 candidates for Senate elections
ISLAMABAD, February 5: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approved the names of seven candidates for the upcoming Senate elections.
PTI approved the names of Azam Sawati, Azam Sawat, Fida Hussain, Faisal Javed, Mehrtaj Roghani, Khayal Zaman and Ayub Afridi for the seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will contest the Senate election from Punjab. The names were decided in a meeting presided by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
It is pertinent to mention that PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-
Quaid (PML-Q) formed a committee to finalise the name of candidates for the elections of the Parliament’s Upper House. Sawati will be retiring as a Senator in March.-DNA
PTI approves names of 7 candidates for Senate elections
ISLAMABAD, February 5: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approved the names of seven candidates for the upcoming Senate elections.
PTI approved the names of Azam Sawati, Azam Sawat, Fida Hussain, Faisal Javed, Mehrtaj Roghani, Khayal Zaman and Ayub Afridi for the seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will contest the Senate election from Punjab. The names were decided in a meeting presided by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
It is pertinent to mention that PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-
Quaid (PML-Q) formed a committee to finalise the name of candidates for the elections of the Parliament’s Upper House. Sawati will be retiring as a Senator in March.-DNA