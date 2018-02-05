I am disqualified in Pakistan, but can become PM in AJK: Nawaz Sharif
MUZAFFARABAD, February 5: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that he is disqualified in Pakistan, but can become PM in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a gathering on Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday, he said that they will not leave the Kashmiris alone. “The martyred Kashmiris are buried in a Pakistan flag,” he said.
The former PM said that the Kashmiris are being turned blind through the pellet gun. “The Kashmiris are scripting a new history of courage and valour,” he added.
Nawaz Sharif said that he has been disqualified for not getting a salary from his son. “Pakistan will not make progress if the vote was not given respect,” he said.-Agencies
