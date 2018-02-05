Oppression of Indian forces can’t suppress struggle of brave Kashmiris: Army Chief

Image result for Oppression of Indian forces can’t suppress struggle of brave Kashmiris: Army Chief

RAWALPINDI, February 5: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the oppression of Indian occupying forces can never suppress valiant struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.
In his message on the occasion of Kashmir solidarity day, the Army Chief said the Kashmiri people await awakening of international community on the lingering dispute.
He said that the Kashmiri struggle is destined to succeed.
Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today (Monday) to express solidarity and whole-hearted support of the Pakistani nation
to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right of self-determination under UN resolutions.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Oppression of Indian forces can’t suppress struggle of brave Kashmiris: Army Chief
Nawaz Sharif thinks PM is above the law: Imran Khan
I am disqualified in Pakistan, but can become PM in AJK: Nawaz Sharif
India plans to attack CPEC installations: Interior Ministry
Reopening of Memogate case a political stunt: Husain Haqqani
PTI approves names of 7 candidates for Senate elections
Nawaz following chaos theory of Hitler: Zardari
Not satisfied with explanation by Shehbaz and Rana Sanaullah: Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi
Shoes, bottles hurled at PPP leaders in Islamabad protest
Salman Butt signs for Mohammedan Sporting Club
People of IOK never have nor will accept Indian occupation: President Mamnoon
KPK people reject disqualification verdict of Apex Court against me: Nawaz Sharif

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved