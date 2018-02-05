Oppression of Indian forces can’t suppress struggle of brave Kashmiris: Army Chief
RAWALPINDI, February 5: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the oppression of Indian occupying forces can never suppress valiant struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.
In his message on the occasion of Kashmir solidarity day, the Army Chief said the Kashmiri people await awakening of international community on the lingering dispute.
He said that the Kashmiri struggle is destined to succeed.
Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today (Monday) to express solidarity and whole-hearted support of the Pakistani nation
to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right of self-determination under UN resolutions.-Agencies
