THE GOOD SIDE OF THE STORY IS THAT NOT EVERYONE IS UP FOR SALE
Once upon a time, the likes of Walter Lippman and Art Buchhwald used to rule the world of words, ideas and media, but then the world changed. Television, the spoken word, and the internet combined to bring about a revolution that catapulted Larry king and Tim Sebastian to the orbit of stardom. Ron Suskand in his famous book One Percent Doctrine wrote that the world had not changed as much as the media had made it look like. There were, probably lesser number of crimes committed in the new world than in the past, but those were reported in greater numbers so as to create an impression that crime was on the rise at an alarming pace. The reporter and the cameraman of the modern media was probably only a hundred metres away from the scene of any happening— and an ordinary media-watcher had access to information in a manner that was unthinkable in the times gone by.
Pakistan has witnessed this transpiration in a big way ever since General Pervez Musharraf allowed the private sector to enter into the world of the spoken word.
The world of the spoken word had instantaneous heroes in the likes of Dr. Shahid Masud, Talat Hussain, Kashif Abbasi, Hamid Mir, Nadeem Malik, Kamran Khan and some others.
Most of them had never been Journalists before. The term Journalism suddenly acquired new dimensions.
Today the spoken word—whether it comes out from the mouths of Nawaz Sharif , Asif Ali Zardari or Imran Khan— or from those of Dr. Shahid Masud, Kamran Khan, and Kashif Abbasi etc, calls the shots.
Even a man of ordinary cerebral qualities like Mian Nawaz Sharif can manage to sound like Carlyle and Ruskin, thanks to the availability of adequate services of men like Irfan Siddiqui and Atta ul Hque Qasmi.
A new breed of tycoons has come into being. Men like Mir Shakeel Rahman, Mian Aamir Mahmood, Salman Iqbal and Sultan Lakhani etc. And under their umbrella have cropped up a whole new generation of affluent media personalities like Kamran Khan etc whose spoken words and ideas have the power to generate millions. Market is always built on the concept of demand and supply. The demand is there. And the supply is there too.
The most distinguished buyers of ideas, loyalties and words today are the father and daughter duo— Mian Nawaz Sharif and Madam Maryam Safdar.
The good side of the story is that not everyone is up for sale.
THE GOOD SIDE OF THE STORY IS THAT NOT EVERYONE IS UP FOR SALE
Once upon a time, the likes of Walter Lippman and Art Buchhwald used to rule the world of words, ideas and media, but then the world changed. Television, the spoken word, and the internet combined to bring about a revolution that catapulted Larry king and Tim Sebastian to the orbit of stardom. Ron Suskand in his famous book One Percent Doctrine wrote that the world had not changed as much as the media had made it look like. There were, probably lesser number of crimes committed in the new world than in the past, but those were reported in greater numbers so as to create an impression that crime was on the rise at an alarming pace. The reporter and the cameraman of the modern media was probably only a hundred metres away from the scene of any happening— and an ordinary media-watcher had access to information in a manner that was unthinkable in the times gone by.
Pakistan has witnessed this transpiration in a big way ever since General Pervez Musharraf allowed the private sector to enter into the world of the spoken word.
The world of the spoken word had instantaneous heroes in the likes of Dr. Shahid Masud, Talat Hussain, Kashif Abbasi, Hamid Mir, Nadeem Malik, Kamran Khan and some others.
Most of them had never been Journalists before. The term Journalism suddenly acquired new dimensions.
Today the spoken word—whether it comes out from the mouths of Nawaz Sharif , Asif Ali Zardari or Imran Khan— or from those of Dr. Shahid Masud, Kamran Khan, and Kashif Abbasi etc, calls the shots.
Even a man of ordinary cerebral qualities like Mian Nawaz Sharif can manage to sound like Carlyle and Ruskin, thanks to the availability of adequate services of men like Irfan Siddiqui and Atta ul Hque Qasmi.
A new breed of tycoons has come into being. Men like Mir Shakeel Rahman, Mian Aamir Mahmood, Salman Iqbal and Sultan Lakhani etc. And under their umbrella have cropped up a whole new generation of affluent media personalities like Kamran Khan etc whose spoken words and ideas have the power to generate millions. Market is always built on the concept of demand and supply. The demand is there. And the supply is there too.
The most distinguished buyers of ideas, loyalties and words today are the father and daughter duo— Mian Nawaz Sharif and Madam Maryam Safdar.
The good side of the story is that not everyone is up for sale.