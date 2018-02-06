Shaheen Shah Afridi impresses Rahul Dravid

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi impressed Indian batting legend and their U-19 coach Rahul Dravid, who praised him in front of Pakistan U-19 team manager, Nadeem Khan.
“Shaheen has been outstanding in the tournament and he has helped Pakistan claim crucial wins before that too,” Nadeem Khan said in a media report. Though Pakistan U-19 team suffered a nightmarish defeat against India in the semi-final of U-19 World Cup by 203 runs while chasing 273 runs, the left-arm fast bowler caught the eyes of cricket fraternity.
“Many legends of the game and team managers came to me during the tournament to applaud Shaheen’s skills,” he said.
“Even [Indian coach] Rahul Dravid came to me after the match and said Shaheen has all it takes to be a future star and become a real asset to the national side,” he added.Nadeem Khan believes Shaheen Shah Afridi will nurture further with the experience.
“He is a brilliant bowler with a lot of variations and that has impressed almost everyone who has watched him bowl,” added Nadeem. “It’s incredibly encouraging to see the praise he has received and to see him included in the team of the tournament.”
Shaheen Shah Afridi is the only Pakistani to make into the Team of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup with the courtesy of his 12 wickets in the tournament. Afridi is happy with his achievement and playing in the Greens is his dream coming true.
“Being named in the U19 World Cup’s team of the tournament is a great achievement,” he said. “I have always worked hard to make a mark. When I got to know about my selection, I was really happy. It felt like being selected for the national side.”
“This is a dream come true,” he said. “I tried to help Pakistan reach the World Cup final but we couldn’t take our chances. However, I am happy to be representing Pakistan in the team of the tournament,” he added.
