As the minutes tick by and the date of 3 rd March 2018 draws near when elections to the 52 senate seats are to take place, the political temperature is getting hotter and hotter in the country. There is no gainsaying the fact that there is going to be neck and neck fight between the PPP and Nawaz League to increase their respective numerical strength in the Upper House of Parliament . Zardari has an eye on the seat of chairperson of Senate for his sister Faryal Talpur for which he has been bending over backwards in order to win support of as many members of the senate as possible. Since the PML(N) has a slight edge of only one seat over the PPP in the senate, the contest is going to be quite close on 3 rd March with the final result going either way.
Both Zardari and Nawaz Sharif are personally showing keen interest in the election campaign for the senate elections by personally spearheading it and holding public rallies in various parts of the country and renewing contacts with those who are going to be part of the electoral college of the Upper House. The election result of the Senate seats falling vacant in the coming March is not going to make much difference to the general elections, the date for which which can be announced any time in the second half of the next month. There are, however, many who believe these elections would be a morale- booster for the political party which achieves maximum number of seats in the Upper House. There are reports that both the PPP and Nawaz League have started horse trading and the members of the electoral college of senate are going to vote for the candidates who pays them maximum.
Struggle for supremacy in Senate
