Conspiracy being hatched against Pakistan’s progress, not me: Nawaz Sharif

Image result for Conspiracy being hatched against Pakistan's progress, not me: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, February 6: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has on Tuesday said that a conspiracy is being hatched against country’s progress, not against him.
PML-N president met party workers and lawyers at Punjab House and discussed legal issues and proceedings in the accountability court with them.
It has been learnt that discussions were held on mass contact campaign and recent party rallies, and PML-N leaders congratulated each other on successful processions in Peshawar and Muzaffarabad.
Talking on the occasion, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said people have rejected his disqualification and he will face all the cases bravely that have been lodged against him.
He maintained that time will prove the actions being taken against him are just based on revenge. Nawaz said PML-N always served the country and will continue to do so in future.
The practice to overthrow people’s mandate has to end now, he affirmed.
Maryam Nawaz, Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) Ameer Muqam, Minister of State for Information Maryam Aurangzeb, Senator Asif Kirmani, Senator Saud Majeed, Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Dr Musadiq Malik and Hanif Abbasi were present in the sitting.-Agencies

