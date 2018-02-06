PML-N economically destroying the country: Khursheed Shah
LAHORE, February 6: The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has economically destroying the country.
Talking to the media in Lahore on Tuesday, PPP leader said it would frighten any civilians if they get to know the real figures and debt situations PML-N has put Pakistan in.
He said that Kashmir was not mentioned in the joint session of the parliament which is regrettable, saying that our foreign policy is completely failed.
Khursheed Shah said that the economy has deteriorated during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.
Over the issue of Kashmir, Khursheed Shah said that PPP has done the most for people of Kashmir. “We developed nuclear capability only for Kashmir, we have stood by them in times of adversity and will always support the cause of Kashmir,” he remarked.
When asked about not commenting on a few questions at a recent sports event, Khursheed Shah said that he does not appreciate merging politics with other institutions.
“All institutions must work and excel in their own ambit. The reason why sports are lagging behind is because PML-N has put inept people in place to run the show. There should be qualified people working and taking charge,” he lamented.
Khursheed Shah also added saying that the situation of farmers has come to a point where they lack hope and are in absolute despair. He shared that the parliament suggested PML-N to start exports earlier when the price was low but no heed was paid to the advice, and now the economy is suffering due to their inadequate policies and lethargy.
He said that PPP never talked of breaking the country even its heads were cut, saying that PPP is not in favour of breaking the political parties. He said that chairman of the Kashmir committee Maulana Fazlur Rehman paid several visits to Europe and other countries in the tenure of PPP and now he is not active as he is looking at the mood of the government. Khursheed Shah said that every institution should do its own job whether it is sports, judiciary, parliament or establishment, saying that institutions destroy on entering in each other. He said that our sports destroyed because of politics, saying that the fields of sports should not be made part of politics.-Sabah
