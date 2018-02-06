KPK Govt pursuing a policy of reward and punishment to make the government machinery more efficient: Pervez Khattak
PESHAWAR, February 6: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has appreciated the role of Water Supply & Sanitation Company (WSSS) for bringing about drastic change and improvement in provision of better water supply and sanitation facilities to the masses in big cities of the province. He also approved the release of required resources for strengthening the WSSC at Mingora Swat. He said that these companies have been established in the main cities of the province with sole aim of ensuring the availability of best civic services including provision of potable water, drainage and hygiene. He asked the newly established municipal body in Mingora to work devotedly and round the clock to achieve its 100% targets and come up to the expectations of the public there. He said that provincial government was pending its precious resources on these institutions with the basic purpose of facilitating the masses and rightly expected result oriented efforts on part of it.
He was presiding over a meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Provincial Minister for Sports and Tourism Mehmood Khan, Advisor to CM for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali, Advisor for Fisheries Muhibullah Khan, Fazal Hakeem Khan MPA, Secretary LG&RD, Chief Executive WSSC Swat and other concerned authorities attended.
Pervez Khattak said that provincial government was pursuing a policy of reward and punishment to make the government machinery more efficient and hence dutiful employees were being duly encouraged and rewarded with cash awards while lethargic officials punished accordingly.
On this occasion the Chief Minister was briefed about working of WSSC Swat and the resources required for improving its working. He was told that the company was making all out efforts to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the dwellers of Mingora city and improving the hygiene conditions in light of policies and instructions of provincial government. He was told that cleanliness conditions of the Bazars and streets in Mingora city have also been improved considerably. Dumping grounds have also been setup to remove garbage piles from the road sides. Similarly out sourcing of the solid waste management have also been advertised. However the matter of providing sufficient potable water to the people needed more attention. He was told that presently 45 tube wells were functional in the city whereas more tube wells were needed to overcome shortage of water in the city. Hence the Chief Minister was requested for provision of sufficient funds to cater these urgencies.
Pervez Khattak directed the concerned authorities to fix the priorities and present realistic estimates of the spending up till end of June this year. He said that provincial government would ensure release of funds for all basic needs and developmental requirements. He agreed with the proposal of installing new tube wells to solve drinking water problem of Mingorites. However he directed to prepare original estimates needed till end of the fiscal year so that people could be genuinely benefited of it.-PR
