Afghan refugees aren’t going back

So many times has the deadline of the return of Afghan refugees to their country been extended in the past that no body now believes when the authorities fix a fresh date for their return.It is taken as joke by the common man as it is easier said than done.
It is more than three decades that they have been here now.A new generation has grown up here who haven’t seen the birth place of their fathers and forefathers.They have set up their businesses here.They have bought property here.They have made Pakistani identity cards for themselves,courtesy corrupt element in NADRA.They have raised their families in Pakistan.They don’t find conditions congenial for them back home.
One wonders how would the authorities be able to push them across the Durand Line! They can be persuaded to go only if the living conditions in Afghanistan are made better than the one prevailing here,if there existed employment opportunities in Afghanistan for the able bodied Afghan refugees,if educational facilities are made available to the Afghan youth in Afghanistan and if the law and order situation there is improved to the extent that their life and property is safe.Unfortunately,none of the facilities alluded to above exist in Afghanistan which continues to bleed and where human blood is cheaper than water.The US is not all interested in the well being and rebuilding of Afghanistan.Had it been sincere to Afghan people it would never have left them in the lurch once the Soviet forces pulled out ofAfghanistan back in the late 1980 .Had the Americans then pumped enough money for the rehabilitation of the fractured infrastructure of Afghanistan,they would have earned a great deal of goodwill of the Afghan people.
Things are much changed today.Washington now wants to use the soil of Afghanistan for not only spying and destroying China and Russia but to spread its tentacles far and wide to the central Asian countries by using Afghan soil as its launching pad as it has an eye on the vast mineral wealth of Central Asia.
Afghan refugees aren’t going back
