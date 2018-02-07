Imran lauds KPK police after progress in Asma murder case
ISLAMABAD, February 7Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday lauded “professional” Khyber Pakhtunkwa police for arresting the suspected killer of little Asma in Mardan.
Soon after a press conference by the IG KP police today, where he announced the arrest of the suspect, the PTI chief took to Twitter to heap praise on the police, which has been under fire ever since the Asma murder-sexual assault case came to the light.
He said: “Commendable work by the professional KP police force. In the Asma case, with just one spot of blood found & no other evidence, no CCTV footage, KP police worked professionally to catch culprit showing they have developed advanced forensic detection capability as well.”
Hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who had taken it upon himself to announce the arrest of a suspect in a high-profile Zainab rape-murder case in Punjab, he said “Nor was there any political gloating by CM [KP CM Pervez Khattak].”
” Instead, as is done all over the democratic world, the police chief gave a professional press briefing. This is the difference between KP’s professional police force & the highly politicised & criminalised police force of Punjab & Sindh.”The arrest came on the heels of the Supreme Court taking the KP police to task over failure to tackle the cases of sexual assault and murder which surfaced lately. -DNA
