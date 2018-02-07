SC gives Daniyal Aziz until Feb 19 to respond to contempt charges
ISLAMABAD, February 7: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Privatization Minister Daniyal Aziz to submit his response in a contempt of court case until Feb 19.
A day earlier the apex court had issued a show-cause notice to another PML-N leader and State Minister Talal Chaudhry over his contemptuous remarks against the judiciary. A three-judge bench, head by Justice Azmat Saeed, took up the contempt of court case against Privatization Minister Daniyal Aziz today. The PML-N leader turned up before the bench in compliance with its notice and sought time to submit his response. The bench directed him to come up with his reply on next hearing on Feb 19 and also issued a notice to the Attorney General to submit response in the case.
On February 2, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took a suo motu notice of the federal minister’s remarks against the judiciary.
A day earlier, the apex court issued a show-cause notice to Talal Chaudhry to explain why he may not be proceeded against for committing contempt of court by making contemptuous speeches against the judiciary.
The PML-N president Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and a number of party leaders have often indulged in heaping scorn on the judiciary since July 28, 2017 when the apex court sent the former premier packing.
The suo motu notices against the two federal ministers came on the heels of the Supreme Court verdict, sentencing Nehal Hashmi, a PML-N politician, to a month in prison and barring him from holding public office for the next five years as punishment for his contemptuous speech. -DNA
