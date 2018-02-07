No one can ‘kick out’ the judges of the country: CJP
Says Pakistani people will become the backbone of the Supreme Court and neither we nor the nation is worried
Justice Ijazul Ahsan says threatening state institutions is a violation of Article 5 of the Constitution
ISLAMABAD, February 7: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed on Wednesday that no one can ‘kick out’ the judges of the country. Chief justice said that Pakistani people will become the backbone of the Supreme Court and nor we and nor the nation is worried. Chief justice said that the court could award punishment under Article 204 for humiliating and ridiculing the judiciary. Chief justice said that the court is being scandalized.
The remarks were made as the three-member bench resumed hearing a set of petitions against the Elections Act 2017, which allowed disqualified prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to become the head of Pakistan Muslim League-N.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Pakistan Peoples Party’s counsel, Sardar Latif khan Khosa, argued that Nawaz tried to fool the court and people by being elected head of the party.
During the hearing, Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that threatening state institutions is a violation of Article 5 of the Constitution.
The chief justice remarked during the hearing that if the courts are wrapped up in the country, the law of jungle will prevail in the country.
At another point, the chief justice remarked that the court can extend the designated contempt of court punishment of six months.
During the hearing, the bench also discussed the legal precedents regarding the response of judges to unnecessary accusations leveled against their judgments.
The chief justice remarked that they can neither hold public rallies nor ask for raising of hands, in an indirect reference to the former premier’s recent public rallies against his disqualification.
Responding to Khosa’s remarks that claims are made these days of removing judges from office, Chief Justice Nisar observed that no one can kick out the judges. Justice Umar Ata Bandial added that the public stand with the apex court.
Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that anyone criticising the courts is also disobeying the Constitution. He referred to Article 5 of the Constitution that loyalty of state means loyalty of judiciary.
The chief justice said that they will not react over criticisim as the people of Pakistan are the best judge and see everything.
Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that attacking the Constitution institution is also falls under the purview of Article 5 of the Constitution. Justice Ijazul Ahsan said the clearly observed that Nawaz Sharif did not speak the complete truth. Justice Ijazul Ahsan said we wrote in the verdict that Nawaz Sharif tried to make the people fool.
Chief justice said the record of the incumbent prime minister’s speeches is present. Chief justice said that the current prime minister says he has been appointed prime minister by someone else.
Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Nawaz Sharif is his prime minister. He said that prime minister says he has been made prime minister by Nawaz Sharif, adding that whether the court verdict has not worth. Chief justice inquired whether legislators could end the impact of the court verdict through parliament, adding that whether we could declare the law null and void on this basis.
Latif Khosa wondered why the judiciary is showing restraint on Nawaz Sharif’s speeches against judges. “I think you don’t know about wisdom,” the CJP told him.-Sabah
