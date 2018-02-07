CM KPK directs concerned deptts to ensure efficient health delivery services to the common man
PESHAWAR, February 7: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed the authorities of health and finance departments to ensure 100% provision of staff and machinery in the hospitals all over the province in order to ensure efficient health delivery services to the common man.
He was chairing 6th stock take meeting on health department, here at CM House Peshawar. Additional Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other concerned authorities attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed about the current status of key actions in health department. The meeting was told that concrete initiatives were taken to overcome the shortage of staff and machinery in hospitals. It was told that the current measures in health sector reflected a good progress and achievements of desired targets in most of the areas especially in case of human resource development where recruitment of the required numbers of medical officers, nurses & paramedics were almost accomplished by Health Department. Similarly, 2850 LHWs, 111 LHS, 1640 CMWs, 318 Vaccinators and 45 WMOs have been appointed under the Integrated Health Project while other activities of the said projects are on track. At district level 800 specialists have been posted and remaining 132 positions have been advertised to be filled soon.
Similarly promotion cases of all general and management cadre doctors, specialists, nurses and paramedics have been cleared by PSB. At the same time, the revised APT rules of nurses and paramedics have already been notified. In area of “Strengthening of Health Care Service Delivery”, especially under Integrated Project, 26 stabilization centres and 20 comprehensive EMoNC services centres have been established at DHQ hospitals while 24 District Health Plans have been prepared and budget released to the districts to provide MHSDP services under the same project. The targets were also achieved in other components/projects to strengthen the Health Care Delivery system. – PR
CM KPK directs concerned deptts to ensure efficient health delivery services to the common man
PESHAWAR, February 7: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed the authorities of health and finance departments to ensure 100% provision of staff and machinery in the hospitals all over the province in order to ensure efficient health delivery services to the common man.
He was chairing 6th stock take meeting on health department, here at CM House Peshawar. Additional Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other concerned authorities attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed about the current status of key actions in health department. The meeting was told that concrete initiatives were taken to overcome the shortage of staff and machinery in hospitals. It was told that the current measures in health sector reflected a good progress and achievements of desired targets in most of the areas especially in case of human resource development where recruitment of the required numbers of medical officers, nurses & paramedics were almost accomplished by Health Department. Similarly, 2850 LHWs, 111 LHS, 1640 CMWs, 318 Vaccinators and 45 WMOs have been appointed under the Integrated Health Project while other activities of the said projects are on track. At district level 800 specialists have been posted and remaining 132 positions have been advertised to be filled soon.
Similarly promotion cases of all general and management cadre doctors, specialists, nurses and paramedics have been cleared by PSB. At the same time, the revised APT rules of nurses and paramedics have already been notified. In area of “Strengthening of Health Care Service Delivery”, especially under Integrated Project, 26 stabilization centres and 20 comprehensive EMoNC services centres have been established at DHQ hospitals while 24 District Health Plans have been prepared and budget released to the districts to provide MHSDP services under the same project. The targets were also achieved in other components/projects to strengthen the Health Care Delivery system. – PR