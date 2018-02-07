Any Indian misadventure shall be responded effectively: Corps Commanders
RAWALPINDI, February 7: Corps Commanders’ Conference has reiterated commitment that gains of years long counter terrorism efforts shall be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pakistan and the region.
According to ISPR, 208th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday chaired by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
Forum reviewed geo strategic and security environment especially in the context of US security related policies for the region. Progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and increased Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) were also discussed. Indian CFVs are detrimental to peace; however, these or any Indian misadventure shall be responded effectively.
Forum concluded that national interest shall be kept at premium while cooperating with all other stake holders for regional peace and stability.-Sabah
